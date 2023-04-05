With an estimated cost of over $14,000 per ventilator-associated event and nearly $50,000 per incident of ventilator-associated pneumonia, the need to reduce and prevent VAEs and VAP in the ICU is critical. In this live webinar hosted by RT Magazine, a panel of respiratory and critical care experts will discuss effective and successful strategies for reducing VAE/VAP, including:

Current research on infection prevention strategies to reduce incidences of VAE/VAP;

The financial impact of VAEs and ventilator-associated pneumonia; and

The role of respiratory therapists and critical care specialists in improving their facility’s VAE/VAP rates.

The discussion will be followed by a 15-min question and answer session with audience-submitted questions.

*This webinar has applied for 1.0 CRCE from the American Association for Respiratory Care. (approval pending)