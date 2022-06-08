Oxygen is one of the most prescribed therapies and medications in clinical healthcare, home care, and emergency care. Each year an estimated 1.5 million adults in the US use supplemental oxygen. In fact, 15-17% of hospitalized patients are receiving oxygen at any given time, with another 34% of prehospital care patients transported by ambulance receiving oxygen in transit. What’s more, the proliferation of high-flow oxygen therapy has offered an additional therapeutic option and alternative to more expensive, invasive technologies like ventilation.

One of the chief responsibilities of pulmonologists and respiratory therapists is to administer and monitor supplemental oxygen; but with so many variables as far as flow rates, duration, physiological considerations, and equipment, choosing the right tool for the right condition is critical to patient outcomes.

In this Special Report from RT magazine, we have curated some of the most heavily-trafficked content available on our website, covering four main areas of the supplemental oxygen industry: Clinical Care, Home Care, Pediatric Care, and High-flow Oxygen.