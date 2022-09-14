The approval follows the recommendation made by the European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use earlier this month. The expanded approval was based on data from Novavax’s Phase 2 trial conducted in Australia, a separate Phase 2 trial conducted in South Africa, and the UK-sponsored COV-BOOST trial. Read more here.

Novavax and its partner Serum Institute of India on Tuesday said South Africa’s drug regulator had granted full conditional product registration for its COVID-19 vaccine. NVAX has partnered with Serum Institute, the world’s largest manufacturer of vaccines by volume, to make and distribute the COVID shot in many low- and middle-income countries. Read more here.

In July, researchers published results in Science, showing that their mosaic nanoparticle vaccine protected mice and nonhuman primates against the delta and beta covid-19 variants as well as the human viruses that caused the first SARS outbreak in 2003. The results are perhaps the most promising evidence yet that this new kind of custom-designed, bioengineered vaccine could be the answer we so desperately need to avoid future coronavirus pandemics.

The next step is to test the vaccine in humans. The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations will provide as much as $30 million to begin human trials. Edinburgh-based biotech company Ingenza will manufacture the medicine.

Since this approach is novel, it could take as long as two years to begin the trial. But if it’s successful, it could protect us against ever having to endure another covid-related lockdown again. Read more here.