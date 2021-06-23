The US government has purchased an additional 200 million doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, including the option to purchase other COVID-19 vaccine candidates from Moderna’s pipeline, the company announced.

This transaction brings the US order to a total of 500 million doses, including 110 million doses expected to be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2021 and 90 million expected to be delivered in the first quarter of 2022. As of June 14, Moderna has supplied 217 million released doses of the vaccine to the US government, the company said in a press release.

The US FDA authorized the emergency use of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in individuals 18 years of age or older, and the company has filed for EUA for children ages 12-17+ as of June 10, 2021.

“We appreciate the collaboration with the US government for these additional doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, which could be used for primary vaccination, including of children, or possibly as a booster if that becomes necessary to continue to defeat the pandemic,” said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. “We remain focused on being proactive as the virus evolves by leveraging the flexibility of our mRNA platform to stay ahead of emerging variants.”