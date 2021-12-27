Teva says its generic version of the nasal spray Narcan is the first to arrive on the market.

Israeli pharmaceutical giant Teva has announced the launch of the first available generic version of a nasal spray used to treat opioid overdose.

Naloxone hydrochloride nasal spray, currently sold under the brand name Narcan, is used in emergencies to block the effects of opioid drugs.

The US has in recent years faced a crisis over opioid drug addiction, which has caused more than 500,000 overdose deaths in the country over the past 20 years.