New research finds that a vape session can damage cells and cause damage that may lead to many long-term diseases.

Holly Middlekauff is a heart specialist at the University of California, Los Angeles. This doctor is interested in behaviors that can lead to heart trouble later in life. Vaping is among them. But there had been little research on the near-term health impacts of vaping.

So Middlekauff worked with a team that recruited 32 healthy young adults for a study. Most of these people were in their early to mid-20s. Within the group, about one-third had smoked conventional cigarettes for more than a year. Another third had used e-cigarettes — vaped — for at least a year. A third group had not used either nicotine product.

“This study shows that even a short vaping session might have long-term consequences,” says Lucy Popova. She is a tobacco and health researcher at Georgia State University in Atlanta. She was not involved with the study. “Teens are smart,” she says. “They make their own decisions. And studies like [this] give them information to base the decisions on.” Sharing such data is an important way “to counteract the ads and social-media information that often presents vapes as cool harmless products,” she says. Popova and Middlekauff both hope teens take note. “Even a little bit of vaping can lead to real, dramatic and unambiguous adverse effects on the body,” Middlekauff says.