Adult men who vaped nicotine daily were more than twice as likely to report experiencing erectile dysfunction than men who did not vape, new research shows.

This association held true even for men without any other health concerns or habits connected to sexual dysfunction, including smoking, a known contributor to erectile dysfunction.

“Our analysis accounted for the cigarette smoking history of participants, including those who were never cigarette smokers to begin with,” said study author Dr. Omar El Shahawy, an assistant professor in the Tobacco, Alcohol and Drug Use section of New York University’s Grossman School of Medicine.

“It is possible that daily e-cigarette vaping may be associated with higher odds of erectile dysfunction regardless of one’s smoking history,” he said.

The study, published in the American Journal of Preventative Medicine, analyzed data about e-cigarette use from a nationally representative study of US adults over 18 years of age.