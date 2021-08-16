A new study found that healthy young adults who vape for the first time may inflict harm to cells and lay the groundwork for disease.

Just 30 minutes of vaping can increase oxidative stress, which occurs when there is an imbalance between free radicals (molecules that damage cells) and antioxidants that fight them, researchers said.

“Just like there is no safe level of tobacco cigarette smoking, there is no safe level of electronic cigarette vaping — vapes are not harmless, and nonsmokers should not use them,” said lead researcher Dr. Holly Middlekauff, a professor of cardiology and physiology at the University of California, Los Angeles David Geffen School of Medicine.

“Many young people — up to 20% to 30% of high school students — have vaped in the last month, thinking that vapes are harmless,” she said. “This misperception is fueled by the dessert flavors and the cool dispensing devices that characterize vapes.”

But this new research shows that even one vaping session can cause detectable adverse effects on the body, Middlekauff said.