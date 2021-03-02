Secondhand vape exposure from e-cigarettes could be harmful to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) patients by causing inflammation in the lungs, a new study shows.

Results of the analysis were published in the European Clinical Respiratory Journal.

The researchers sought to explore the local and systemic effects of short-term passive vape exposure among individuals with mild or moderate COPD. A randomized, controlled, double-blind, crossover study on the topic was conducted in Denmark. All of the participants were subjected to 2 exposure sessions. Each of the sessions lasted for 4 hours, containing either air mixed with aerosol from e-cigarette users or clean filtered air, and occurred 2 weeks apart, in order to eliminate any carryover effects. Other than the air quality, the filtered clean air and e-cigarette vape sessions were identical.

The exposure sessions took place in an exposure chamber, whereas the exposure generation occurred in an adjacent chamber. All of the particles were measured via use of an ultrafine particle counter and a scanning mobility particle sizer.