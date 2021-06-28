E-cigarette maker Juul settled a case with the state of North Carolina after the company was accused for marketing products to teens.

The settlement, announced on Monday by the North Carolina attorney general, Josh Stein, is the first reached by the company with a state government. A trial was set to start in July.

The deal also includes restrictions on sales of products that appeal to minors and requires Juul to produce yearly reports demonstrating its compliance.

Stein told a news conference he began investigating Juul after “hearing from friends about the devastation that this product had visited on kids’ lives – addiction, depression, bad grades, switching schools, medical treatment and more”.