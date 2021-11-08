People who vape could be more likely to have a stroke in middle-age than traditional smokers, research shows.

Academics in New York — who tracked almost 80,000 Americans — found smokers were up to six times more likely to suffer a stroke than vapers.

But vapers faced roughly a 15 percent higher risk of being struck down at an earlier age, compared to smokers.

E-cigarette users suffered their first stroke aged 48, on average — a decade earlier than traditional cigarette smokers.

While vaping is generally accepted as healthier than cigarettes, researchers warned exposure to the devices at a young age can still do irreparable damage.