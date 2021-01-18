The number of high and middle school students using tobacco products has dropped over the last two years, according The National Youth Tobacco Survey (NYTS).

According to the NYTS, tobacco product use is down. In 2019, about 6.20 million high school and middle school students used any type of tobacco product. That number went down to 4.47 million students in 2020.

The survey said the decline in use of e-cigarettes and vaping products is credited for the lower number.

A pulmonologist from Presbyterian weighed in on why the numbers are still too high. “You can’t live without oxygen. Damaging the organ that is responsible for taking in oxygen is very dangerous,” said Dr. Denise Gonzalez. “Putting things like chemicals from vape, or chemicals from burning tobacco — those are all very dangerous and damaging to the lungs.”