Women whose grandfathers or great-grandfathers began smoking at a young age tend to have more body fat, according to new data.

In an earlier piece of work it was discovered that if a father started smoking regularly before reaching puberty, then his sons, but not daughters, had more body fat than expected.

Now researchers believe they have pinpointed higher body fat in females with grandfathers or great-grandfathers who began smoking before the age 13. No effects were observed in male descendants.

The research suggests exposure to substances can lead to changes that may be passed through the generations, though the team behind the research concede that much more work is needed to confirm this and understand how it may happen.