Varenicline combined with nicotine patch therapy was not associated with greater tobacco smoking cessation than varencline monotherapy in adults who smoke cigarettes, according to research findings.

The double-blind study included 1251 adults (mean age, 49.1 years; 54.0% women) who smoked 5 or more cigarettes per day during the last 6 months of enrollment.

Participants underwent cessation counseling and were randomly assigned to receive either varenicline monotherapy for a total of 12 weeks (n=315), a 12-week course of combination therapy comprising varenicline plus nicotine patch (n=314), varenicline monotherapy for 24 weeks (n=311), or the same combination regimen of varenicline plus nicotine patch for 24 weeks (n=311).