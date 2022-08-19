About half of all patients with lung cancer would not have been detected using conventional screening criteria from 2 major lung cancer screening trials, investigators reported in Seminars in Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgery.

Although current criteria for lung cancer screening are based on smoking status and age, research has shown that other factors — including environmental exposure to radon and other chemicals, female sex, and family history — are associated with lung cancer development. In the retrospective SCREEN study, investigators assessed whether expanded lung cancer screening criteria were needed by examining how well current criteria would have predicted the development and outcomes of lung cancer in real-world patients. Notably, the 917 patients with lung cancer involved in the study included individuals who smoked heavily as well as those who smoked infrequently or never. All study participants had been diagnosed with lung cancer January 2005 and December 2018 at a center in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada.

The study’s primary outcome was the percentage of lung cancer patients who would have been defined as “heavy smokers” based on age and smoking screening criteria from either the US National Lung Screening Trial (NLST; ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT00047385) or the NELSON trial, a Dutch-Belgian lung cancer screening trial. The SCREEN study also used the NLST and NELSON trial criteria to investigate whether there were overall survival differences between individuals who smoked heavily (termed “heavy smokers” by the SCREEN study) vs those who smoked infrequently or never (termed “light-or-never smokers” by the SCREEN study). Read more here.