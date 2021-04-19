Young people online are sharing videos of themselves smoking dried rose petals, raspberry leaves, and chamomile as a way to kick a tobacco habit.

For decades, herbal cigarettes have been sold in markets in China, South Korea, and Thailand. Now, they’re on TikTok too. Despite insufficient studies on their safety, herbal smokes are now sitting snugly in the corner shared by WitchTok and the New Age wellness community.

Often dressed in vibey packaging, they look just like cigarettes or joints but supposedly do not contain any nicotine or cannabis. They’re usually homemade with a wide range of plant sources, including rose petals, mugwort, lavender, mullein, damiana, blue lotus, peppermint, skullcap, and raspberry leaves.