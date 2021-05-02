A new study found that patients using electronic nicotine delivery systems can mitigate their exposure to a tobacco-specific carcinogen.

Investigators conducted a 4-arm, parallel-group, randomized controlled study (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT02342795) to determine how much ENDS or nonnicotine cigarette substitutes influence toxicant exposure related to tobacco and cigarette consumption in individuals who were interested in reducing their smoking frequency.

Adults aged 21 to 65 years who smoked more than 9 cigarettes a day for at least the past year, who wanted to reduce their smoking frequency, but not quit, were invited to be randomly assigned to receive either a cartomizer-based, pen-style ENDS with 0 mg/mL, 8 mg/mL, or 36 mg/mL liquid nicotine or a nonelectronic cigarette-shaped plastic tube that contained no nicotine or aerosol (cigarette substitute; unmasked) for 24 weeks.