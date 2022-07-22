In the present study, researchers investigated the effects of smoking on COVID-19 severity among hospitalized patients in the United States. Data were extracted from the American Heart Association (AHA) COVID-19 cardiovascular disease (CVD) registry. Patients aged 18 years or older hospitalized for COVID-19 between January 14, 2020, and March 31, 2021, were included in the study.

They included patients with valid information about admission/discharge dates, age, sex, and medical history. Patients with unknown discharge status and those who left against medical advice. The team classified patients as current smokers if they self-reported smoking at admission. Those who reported using e-cigarettes were deemed smokers. Smoking history and other information were not collected.

The study’s primary outcome was severe COVID-19, that is, the use of mechanical ventilation or in-hospital death. The secondary outcome was major adverse cardiac events (MACE), i.e., the occurrence of any of the following during hospitalization: heart failure, acute myocardial infarction, ischemic stroke, cardiogenic shock, myocarditis, or death by acute myocarditis heart failure, or stroke. Age, race/ethnicity, sex, past medical history, risk factors, medication use, and admission time frame were covariates. Read more here.