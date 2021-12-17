Several people in the Tampa area experienced severe bleeding after smoking synthetic marijuana, which was laced with rat poison, according to several local news reports.

According to WFLA-Ch. 8, Florida Poison Control director Alfred Alegaus said 41 people were hospitalized and two of them had died.

“What we want to do is get the message out of the public that this stuff is out there,” Alegaus said,

Florida Poison Control issued a warning that to emergency departments asking them to report new cases of bleeding related to synthetic marijuana use.

“We are closely monitoring this situation and working with public health agencies. Toxicologists and poison specialists are assisting hospitals in the treatment of these poisoned patients.”