A peer-reviewed study found that while the risk remained low, those aged 18 to 44, who used cannabis at least four times a month, had nearly double the risk of heart attack over non-users.

A new analysis presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions found that, overall, 4.1% of patients hospitalized for heart attacks also had cannabis use disorder, and the proportion nearly tripled from 2.4% in 2007 to 6.7% in 2018.

“That doesn’t necessarily mean that cannabis use or cannabis use disorder causes cardiovascular incidents such as heart attacks. It may. It could also mean that there are other factors associated with cannabis use that increased risk for heart attack,” Dr Alexandra Straytner said.

The study didn’t control for those other factors, such as use of other substances such as tobacco, alcohol or cocaine. Lifestyle factors such as diet and little physical activity could also be responsible. That’s where future research will focus