Pfizer has begun manufacturing doses of its COVID-19 vaccine ahead of its expected approval next month, according to multiple media reports.

The UK’s Daily Mail on Sunday published video showing a manufacturing plant in Puurs, Belgium with thousands of doses of the vaccine coming off the production line.

Pfizer said last week it expects to file for emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine in late November, around two weeks after the November 3 US presidential election.