Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston has been ranked as the No 1 best children’s hospital for pulmonology and lung surgery, according to US News & World Report’s 2023-2024 Best Children’s Hospitals rankings.

Fifty pediatric centers were ranked for care of serious respiratory problems in children. Successful management of asthma, cystic fibrosis, muscular dystrophy, and performance of lung transplants accounted for most of each hospital’s score. Refinements to the methodology this year included less of an emphasis on expert opinion and an increase in weight on such measures as commitment to best practices and commitment to equity, diversity, and inclusion.

The rankings are designed to assist parents of children with rare or life-threatening illnesses and their doctors in choosing the right hospital for them, according to a release from US News & World Report.

The top-ranked systems for Best Children’s Hospital for Pulmonary and Lung Surgery, with three systems tying for ninth place, are:

Texas Children’s Hospital (Houston) Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center (Cincinnati) Nationwide Children’s Hospital (Columbus, Ohio) Children’s Hospital of Philidelphia (Philidelphia) Boston Children’s Hospital (Boston) Children’s Hospital Colorado (Aurora, Colo) Seattle Children’s Hospital (Seattle) Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health (Indianapolis) Children’s National Hospital (Washington, DC), John Hopkins Children’s Center (Baltimore), UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh (Pittsburgh)

Photo caption: Texas Children’s Hospital was named the No 1 Best Children’s Hospital for Pulmonary and Lung Surgery by US News & World Reports.

Photo credit: Texas Children’s Hospital