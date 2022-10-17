The WHO suspects that four of the syrups made by Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited – Promethazine Oral Solution, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup and Magrip N Cold Syrup – have “unacceptable amounts” of chemicals that can damage the brain, lungs, liver and kidneys of those who take them.

Health officials believe the medicines may be linked to the deaths of more than 60 children in the Gambia, Africa, and potentially more than 20 children in the Southeast Asian country of Indonesia. Read more here.