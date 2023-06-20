Dräger has launched the FDA-cleared Babyroo TN300, a new open warmer that offers supportive lung protection and temperature stability from the moment of birth through discharge home. It is designed to give clinicians the access they need for regular care, emergencies and procedures throughout the baby’s stay in the hospital, while also supporting family-centered care, which is critical to healthy outcomes.

Dräger conducted extensive research to identify key initiatives in open care and integrated those themes into Babyroo TN300. From the labor and delivery (L&D) room to the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) to discharge, the open warmer is scalable to use in a variety of hospital environments along the patient pathway. It is intelligently designed to support resuscitation, thermoregulation, feeding and developmental protocols, and offers an efficient workflow while minimizing unnecessary patient stimulation even through intra-hospital transport.

Redefining Thermoregulation

Preventing heat loss at birth is critical to patient outcomes. Babyroo TN300’s dual radiant heater head provides even heat distribution across the entire mattress surface, even when tilted, to maintain baby’s temperature and avoid cold or heat stress. For deliveries, the optional heated gel mattress supplies an additional conductive heat source to warm even the smallest babies.

These heat sources can be synced to promote temperature management. Central and peripheral temperature monitoring of the device settings can detect any early indication of thermal stress and help clinicians keep the infant’s temperature within normal limits.

Protecting Fragile Lungs

For newborns who require breathing support, Babyroo TN300’s resuscitation module with optional AutoBreath function automatically maintains all preset resuscitation parameters, such as the fraction of inspired oxygen (FiO2), flow, PIP, PEEP and breath rate. Autobreath mode will transition the caregiver from providing manual breaths to delivering automated breaths at a preset frequency with precise intervals. Think T-Piece with an automated rate!

The 12 o’clock resuscitation module concept provides the initial recommended settings for premature lungs. Clinicians can make the necessary adjustments depending on the newborn’s gestational age and condition. This concept is intended to provide an intuitive workflow and help reduce risk of inaccurate pressure settings during premature deliveries.

Additional Babyroo TN300 features include:

Integrated technologies that support emergency resuscitation in alignment with Neonatal Resuscitation Program (NRP) guidelines

Specialized L&D screen with NRP target SPO2 chart and synchronized APGAR timer

Integrated stopwatch for use during resuscitation, feedings or bedside procedures, complete with event tagging accessible in the user log for later reference

Optimizing Developmental Care

Bringing families into the fold and making them a pillar in their baby’s care plan helps improve developmental outcomes. Babyroo supports neuroprotective, family centered care through:

Kangaroo Mode with adjustable alarm limits to minimize disturbances while the parents provide skin-to-skin care

Personalized screen with icon and patient name to help make parents feel welcome

Variable height adjustment so caregiver and parents have easy access to the newborn

Built-in scale with automatic weight adjustments and the ability to weigh the patient while the mattress is tilted

Large pass-through X-ray tray to perform imaging with less disruption to the baby and easing the workload for the clinicians

The Importance of a Healthy Start

With Babyroo, clinicians can apply evidence-based interventions, including thermoregulation, respiratory support, and family centered-care, starting at the Golden Hour (first 60 minutes following birth) to help minimize the risk for complications and support better long-term outcomes, especially among extreme low birth weight and very low birth weight babies.[i]

More information is available on Dräger’s website.

[i] Sharma D. Golden 60 minutes of newborn’s life: Part 1: Preterm neonate. J Matern Fetal Neonatal Med. 2017 Nov;30(22):2716-2727. doi: 10.1080/14767058.2016.1261398. Epub 2016 Dec 1. PMID: 27844483.