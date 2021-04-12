A new study found that children who were hospitalized in Spain with COVID-19 often experienced mucocutaneous symptoms.

“Chilblain lesions in healthy children and adolescents have received much attention; these lesions resolve without complications after a few weeks. Besides, other cutaneous manifestations of COVID-19 in children have been the matter of case reports or small case series,” David Andina-Martinez, MD, of the emergency department, Hospital Infantil Universitario Niño Jesús in Madrid, and colleagues wrote. “Nevertheless, the mucocutaneous manifestations in hospitalized children infected with SARS-CoV-2 and their implications on the clinical course have not yet been extensively described.”

This descriptive, analytical study included pediatric patients who were hospitalized with COVID-19 in one hospital in Madrid between March 1, 2020, and Nov. 30, 2020.

Of 50 patients, 21 (42%) had mucocutaneous symptoms, which included exanthem in 18 patients, conjunctival hyperemia without secretion in 17 patients and red cracked lips or strawberry tongue in nine patients.