Novavax is expected to start delivering COVID-19 vaccine doses to the European Union in the first quarter 2022, according to a report from Reuters.

The EU Commission had no immediate comment and the U.S. biotech company was not immediately available for comment. The EU source declined to be identified because they were not authorized to speak to the media.

If approved, the two-dose vaccine, branded Nuvaxovid, would be the fifth coronavirus shot to be brought on to the EU market and arrives as the Omicron coronavirus variant spreads.

Earlier in the year, Novavax had told the European Union it planned to begin making first small shipments of its vaccine for the bloc towards the end of this year, with the bulk of supplies in 2022, an EU official told Reuters in May.