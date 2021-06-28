The combination of AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines produce a strong immune response to the novel coronavirus, according to new research.

Scientists in Oxford looked at the impact of a mix-and-match approach to vaccinations where people were given either the standard two shots of Oxford/AstraZeneca or Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, or a combination of the two.

The study found marked differences in antibody levels against the virus depending on the shots given. While two doses of Pfizer produced the highest levels of antibodies, one shot of Oxford vaccine followed by a Pfizer booster was nearly as potent.

Other combinations were not as effective. Those who had a Pfizer shot followed by an Oxford booster had antibody levels nearly seven times lower than those who had two shots of Pfizer, though this was still five times higher than the antibody levels recorded in people who had two shots of AstraZeneca.