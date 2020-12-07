CBS News is reporting that hospitals across the country continue to face PPE shortages, specifically the national stockpile of nitrile gloves, which has dwindled from roughly 17 million in Dec 2019 to 2 million in October 2020.

In a November report to Congressional committees, the U.S. Government Accountability Office affirmed Mangia and Tighe’s concerns about a shortage of gloves. The report found the national stockpile of gloves dropped from 16.9 million in December 2019 to 2 million in October 2020.



The glove shortage comes as Operation Warp Speed, the national effort to provide a COVID-19 vaccine to every American, is preparing to distribute 600 million doses should the Food and Drug Administration authorize emergency use.



In addition to the vaccine, the federal government said it will provide healthcare workers administering the vaccine with an ancillary supply kit that includes needles, syringes, alcohol prep pads, surgical masks and face shields. The kit does not include medical gloves.

