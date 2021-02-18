The ongoing power outages and freezing temperatures in Texas are forcing some residents to resort to wood-burning stoves, gasoline-run generators, and running their vehicles for heat. These actions are resulting in dozens of hospitalizations for carbon monoxide poisoning, according to local media reports.

With more people in the dark and looking for ways to stay warm, hospitals have been busy. Memorial Hermann at the Texas Medical Center alone has treated 60 patients for carbon monoxide poisoning. ABC13 has learned 100 patients total in the TMC were treated for the poisoning. “It’s a completely odorless gas. You can’t see it. You can’t smell it. You have no idea that you’re inhaling it and getting poisoned,” said Dr. Samuel Prater at Memorial Hermann/UTHealth.



Doctors say if you turn on your car for heat, make sure the garage door is open and make sure you keep your generator outside. Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include headache, nausea, and even problems with vision.

