Trump announced on Twitter that he planned to leave Walter Reed Medical Center on Monday to continue COVID treatment at the White House.

“Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life,” Trump tweeted Monday afternoon before returning to the White House. “We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!”

But leaving the hospital now could be problematic, according to some doctors who treat COVID-19 patients.

Although the White House has an excellent medical unit, it’s known that people with severe COVID-19 can deteriorate quickly — within 30 minutes to an hour, said Bob Wachter, chair of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco.