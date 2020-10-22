CVS and Walgreens will coordinate on-site clinic dates with each facility, according to The Department of Health and Human Services.

There are about 15,000 long-term care facilities as well as an additional 35,000 assisted living facilities in the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s deputy director for infectious diseases, Jay Butler, told reporters on a call Friday. The eligibility requirements for facilities are “very broad,” he added.

Starting Monday, long-term care facilities will be able to select which pharmacy they prefer to have on-site. The facilities can opt-in to the program through the CDC’s National Healthcare Safety Network, Butler said. If a facility chooses to not opt-in, there will be the possibility of being able to administer vaccines through other sources, including from local pharmacies, he added.