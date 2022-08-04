A study found that 2 or 3 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine reduced the rate of long COVID among Italian health care workers.
Individuals who survived COVID-19 infection are at risk for long-lasting symptoms. Previous research has found that vaccination reduced the rate of long COVID by 15% among older veterans in the United States. This study, however, was overrepresented by men.
To evaluate the role of vaccination in a more female population, data from health care workers at 9 Italian health care facilities were evaluated for long COVID on the basis of BNT162b2 vaccination status. Between February and April 2022, participants (N=739) responded to a questionnaire about demographics, comorbidities, SARS-CoV-2 symptoms, and vaccination status. Long COVID was defined as 1 or more SARS-CoV-2-related symptom(s) lingering for more than 4 weeks. Read more here.
COVID-19 vaccine candidate Nanocovax
The COVID-19 vaccine candidate Nanocovax was found to be safe and well-tolerated, and it induced robust immune responses up to day 90, according to interim results published in The Lancet Regional Health Western Pacific. Read more here.
Moderna COVID vaccine sales forecast
Moderna on Wednesday maintained its full-year COVID-19 vaccine sales forecast of $21 billion as canceled orders from low- and middle-income nations through the COVAX program offset gains from new booster dose orders.
Moderna shares jumped nearly 17% in morning trading after the company also announced a $3 billion share buyback plan.
Moderna has begun producing a redesigned booster shot targeting both the original coronavirus as well as the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants. Read more here.