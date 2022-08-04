Individuals who survived COVID-19 infection are at risk for long-lasting symptoms. Previous research has found that vaccination reduced the rate of long COVID by 15% among older veterans in the United States. This study, however, was overrepresented by men.

To evaluate the role of vaccination in a more female population, data from health care workers at 9 Italian health care facilities were evaluated for long COVID on the basis of BNT162b2 vaccination status. Between February and April 2022, participants (N=739) responded to a questionnaire about demographics, comorbidities, SARS-CoV-2 symptoms, and vaccination status. Long COVID was defined as 1 or more SARS-CoV-2-related symptom(s) lingering for more than 4 weeks. Read more here.