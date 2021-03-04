The CDC reports that a total of 80.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the United States as of March 3, 2021, or 75.3% of all doses distributed to US states, districts, territories, or federal entities. That number is a 25.3 million dose increase since Feb 16. The overall percentage of vaccine doses that have been administered increased significantly from Feb 1 to Feb 16 (+12.6 percentage points), but in the last two weeks that number dropped slightly from 77.1% on Feb 16 to 75.3% on Mar 3.

Significantly, the total percentage of Americans fully-vaccinated nearly doubled in the last two weeks, from 4.5% (15 million) on Feb 16, to 8.1% (26.9 million) on Mar 3.

Speaking on Tuesday at the White House, President Biden announced that his administration’s goal to inoculate 100 million Americans in its first 100 days is well ahead of pace. “We’ve gotten halfway to that goal in only 37 days and I feel confident we’ll make it all the way,” the President said.

According to the CDC’s COVID Data Tracker:

• Total Doses Distributed: 107,028,890

• Total Doses Administered: 80,540,474

• Number of People Receiving One or More Doses: 52,855,579

Despite the increases in the numbers of doses delivered and administered, the majority of states experienced decreases in their percentage of available doses administered, with 36 states plus DC and Puerto Rico seeing declines as of March 3 compared to Feb 16. Louisiana (-13.0 percentage points) and Texas (-12.2 percentage points) saw the largest drop in percentage of doses administered.

Rhode Island, by contrast, reported a 17.7 percentage point increase from Feb 16, or over 130,000 more doses administered in two weeks.

Overall, 32 states are above the 75% threshold, compared to 37 states on Feb 16.

The state of New Mexico remains the state with the highest percentage of doses administered, 89.5%, but that’s down from 98.9% just two weeks earlier.

According to CDC data, over 52 million Americans (15.7% of the US population) have received at least one dose of the vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna. (Data on the newly-authorized Johnson & Johnson vaccine is not yet available.)

CDC DATA AS OF MAR 3, 2021, 6:00 a/m ET