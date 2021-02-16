The CDC reports that a total of 55.2 million vaccine doses have been administered in the United States as of February 16, 2021, or 77.1% of all doses distributed to US states, districts, territories, or federal entities. That number is a 23 million dose increase since Feb 1. The overall percentage of vaccine doses that have been administered has increased significantly in the last two weeks, from 64.5% on Feb 1, to 77.1% Feb 16.
According to the CDC’s COVID Data Tracker:
• Total Doses Distributed: 71,657,975
• Total Doses Administered: 55,220,364
• Number of People Receiving One or More Doses: 39,670,551
Across the US, states have seen large improvements in vaccine administration rates, with 37 states now above the 75% threshold, compared to just seven states on Feb 1. Only one state (South Carolina, -2.9% ) saw its administration rate fall since Feb 1.
The state of New Mexico now has the highest percentage of doses administered, 98.9% (443,359 of 448,500). Idaho saw the highest percentage points increase since Feb 1 (+22.9%).
California has administered the greatest number of doses (6,210,992), increasing its percentage of vaccines administered by 14.4 percentage points compared to Feb 1 (75.3% vs 60.9%).
Only Puerto Rico (54%) remains under a 60% administered threshold, but that number was 11 states/territories two weeks ago.
According to CDC data, nearly 40 million Americans (12.8% of the US population) have received at least one dose of the vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna, and 15,015,434 Americans (4.5% of the US population) have been fully-immunized with their second dose.
CDC DATA AS OF FEB 16, 2021, 6:00 a/m ET
|RANK
|STATE
|TOTAL DOSES
DISTRIBUTED
|TOTAL DOSES
ADMINISTERED
|RATE (%)
|% CHANGE
FROM FEB 1
|1
|New Mexico
|448500
|443359
|98.9%
|+12.3%
|2
|North Dakota
|162175
|153427
|94.6%
|+2.5%
|3
|West Virginia
|429800
|393643
|91.6%
|+6.3%
|4
|Utah
|604675
|532635
|88.1%
|+7.6%
|5
|Louisiana
|895350
|784976
|87.7%
|+16.3%
|6
|Montana
|207250
|181665
|87.7%
|+12.8%
|7
|Virginia
|1648500
|1431501
|86.8%
|+16.1%
|8
|South Dakota
|189250
|162885
|86.1%
|+3.7%
|9
|Oklahoma
|816650
|694616
|85.1%
|+10.5%
|10
|Texas
|5112975
|4256383
|83.2%
|+15.0%
|11
|Arizona
|1396475
|1154583
|82.7%
|+21.5%
|12
|Washington
|1453425
|1201284
|82.7%
|+12.8%
|13
|Wyoming
|122200
|100186
|82.0%
|+13.5%
|14
|Colorado
|1224575
|1000597
|81.7%
|+9.2%
|15
|North Carolina
|2074400
|1684845
|81.2%
|+12.7%
|16
|Nevada
|550375
|446800
|81.2%
|+13.8%
|17
|Wisconsin
|1223525
|991691
|81.1%
|+16.5%
|18
|Delaware
|189050
|152387
|80.6%
|+9.2%
|19
|New Jersey
|1790200
|1427336
|79.7%
|+14.0%
|20
|South Carolina
|926750
|738476
|79.7%
|-2.9%
|21
|Oregon
|862025
|685214
|79.5%
|+15.8%
|22
|Idaho
|333575
|263625
|79.0%
|+22.9%
|23
|Iowa
|615100
|485710
|79.0%
|+17.4%
|24
|Kentucky
|903775
|711588
|78.7%
|+14.8%
|25
|Florida
|4597575
|3598996
|78.3%
|+19.3%
|26
|Minnesota
|1165050
|908875
|78.0%
|+12.8%
|27
|Vermont
|147425
|114986
|78.0%
|+5.4%
|28
|New York State
|3993825
|3110432
|77.9%
|+12.2%
|29
|Connecticut
|914075
|711142
|77.8%
|+0.2%
|30
|Michigan
|2134425
|1657007
|77.6%
|+3.8%
|31
|Missouri
|1138575
|878941
|77.2%
|+21.9%
|32
|Arkansas
|631675
|483438
|76.5%
|+7.9%
|33
|Ohio
|2350375
|1794982
|76.4%
|+11.7%
|34
|Hawaii
|311200
|237172
|76.2%
|+16.5%
|35
|Massachusetts
|1517375
|1146860
|75.6%
|+18.2%
|36
|Indiana
|1445100
|1091762
|75.5%
|+10.3%
|37
|California
|8250650
|6210992
|75.3%
|+14.4%
|38
|Maine
|317850
|238137
|74.9%
|+6.2%
|39
|Illinois
|2661550
|1954382
|73.4%
|+11.2%
|40
|Maryland
|1231825
|887943
|72.1%
|+12.4%
|41
|Tennessee
|1385925
|992988
|71.6%
|+8.7%
|42
|Mississippi
|614100
|438364
|71.4%
|+15.2%
|43
|Nebraska
|407500
|290626
|71.3%
|+8.6%
|44
|Alaska
|271550
|191008
|70.3%
|+7.1%
|45
|Georgia
|2130100
|1473440
|69.2%
|+5.0%
|46
|Kansas
|581975
|397247
|68.3%
|+13.4%
|47
|Pennsylvania
|2711550
|1832629
|67.6%
|+10.2%
|48
|New Hampshire
|321625
|216649
|67.4%
|+7.3%
|49
|District of Columbia
|193900
|126500
|65.2%
|+9.6%
|50
|Rhode Island
|234500
|147019
|62.7%
|+8.3%
|51
|Alabama
|1015775
|636682
|62.7%
|+8.4%
|52
|Puerto Rico
|716800
|387180
|54.0%
|+6.3%