The CDC reports that a total of 55.2 million vaccine doses have been administered in the United States as of February 16, 2021, or 77.1% of all doses distributed to US states, districts, territories, or federal entities. That number is a 23 million dose increase since Feb 1. The overall percentage of vaccine doses that have been administered has increased significantly in the last two weeks, from 64.5% on Feb 1, to 77.1% Feb 16.

According to the CDC’s COVID Data Tracker:

• Total Doses Distributed: 71,657,975
• Total Doses Administered: 55,220,364
• Number of People Receiving One or More Doses: 39,670,551

Across the US, states have seen large improvements in vaccine administration rates, with 37 states now above the 75% threshold, compared to just seven states on Feb 1. Only one state (South Carolina, -2.9% ) saw its administration rate fall since Feb 1.

The state of New Mexico now has the highest percentage of doses administered, 98.9% (443,359 of 448,500). Idaho saw the highest percentage points increase since Feb 1 (+22.9%).

California has administered the greatest number of doses (6,210,992), increasing its percentage of vaccines administered by 14.4 percentage points compared to Feb 1 (75.3% vs 60.9%).

Only Puerto Rico (54%) remains under a 60% administered threshold, but that number was 11 states/territories two weeks ago.

According to CDC data, nearly 40 million Americans (12.8% of the US population) have received at least one dose of the vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna, and 15,015,434 Americans (4.5% of the US population) have been fully-immunized with their second dose.

CDC DATA AS OF FEB 16, 2021, 6:00 a/m ET

RANKSTATETOTAL DOSES
DISTRIBUTED		TOTAL DOSES
ADMINISTERED		RATE (%)% CHANGE
FROM FEB 1
1New Mexico44850044335998.9%+12.3%
2North Dakota16217515342794.6%+2.5%
3West Virginia42980039364391.6%+6.3%
4Utah60467553263588.1%+7.6%
5Louisiana89535078497687.7%+16.3%
6Montana20725018166587.7%+12.8%
7Virginia1648500143150186.8%+16.1%
8South Dakota18925016288586.1%+3.7%
9Oklahoma81665069461685.1%+10.5%
10Texas5112975425638383.2%+15.0%
11Arizona1396475115458382.7%+21.5%
12Washington1453425120128482.7%+12.8%
13Wyoming12220010018682.0%+13.5%
14Colorado1224575100059781.7%+9.2%
15North Carolina2074400168484581.2%+12.7%
16Nevada55037544680081.2%+13.8%
17Wisconsin122352599169181.1%+16.5%
18Delaware18905015238780.6%+9.2%
19New Jersey1790200142733679.7%+14.0%
20South Carolina92675073847679.7%-2.9%
21Oregon86202568521479.5%+15.8%
22Idaho33357526362579.0%+22.9%
23Iowa61510048571079.0%+17.4%
24Kentucky90377571158878.7%+14.8%
25Florida4597575359899678.3%+19.3%
26Minnesota116505090887578.0%+12.8%
27Vermont14742511498678.0%+5.4%
28New York State3993825311043277.9%+12.2%
29Connecticut91407571114277.8%+0.2%
30Michigan2134425165700777.6%+3.8%
31Missouri113857587894177.2%+21.9%
32Arkansas63167548343876.5%+7.9%
33Ohio2350375179498276.4%+11.7%
34Hawaii31120023717276.2%+16.5%
35Massachusetts1517375114686075.6%+18.2%
36Indiana1445100109176275.5%+10.3%
37California8250650621099275.3%+14.4%
38Maine31785023813774.9%+6.2%
39Illinois2661550195438273.4%+11.2%
40Maryland123182588794372.1%+12.4%
41Tennessee138592599298871.6%+8.7%
42Mississippi61410043836471.4%+15.2%
43Nebraska40750029062671.3%+8.6%
44Alaska27155019100870.3%+7.1%
45Georgia2130100147344069.2%+5.0%
46Kansas58197539724768.3%+13.4%
47Pennsylvania2711550183262967.6%+10.2%
48New Hampshire32162521664967.4%+7.3%
49District of Columbia19390012650065.2%+9.6%
50Rhode Island23450014701962.7%+8.3%
51Alabama101577563668262.7%+8.4%
52Puerto Rico71680038718054.0%+6.3%
