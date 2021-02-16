The CDC reports that a total of 55.2 million vaccine doses have been administered in the United States as of February 16, 2021, or 77.1% of all doses distributed to US states, districts, territories, or federal entities. That number is a 23 million dose increase since Feb 1. The overall percentage of vaccine doses that have been administered has increased significantly in the last two weeks, from 64.5% on Feb 1, to 77.1% Feb 16.

According to the CDC’s COVID Data Tracker:

• Total Doses Distributed: 71,657,975

• Total Doses Administered: 55,220,364

• Number of People Receiving One or More Doses: 39,670,551



Across the US, states have seen large improvements in vaccine administration rates, with 37 states now above the 75% threshold, compared to just seven states on Feb 1. Only one state (South Carolina, -2.9% ) saw its administration rate fall since Feb 1.

The state of New Mexico now has the highest percentage of doses administered, 98.9% (443,359 of 448,500). Idaho saw the highest percentage points increase since Feb 1 (+22.9%).

California has administered the greatest number of doses (6,210,992), increasing its percentage of vaccines administered by 14.4 percentage points compared to Feb 1 (75.3% vs 60.9%).

Only Puerto Rico (54%) remains under a 60% administered threshold, but that number was 11 states/territories two weeks ago.

According to CDC data, nearly 40 million Americans (12.8% of the US population) have received at least one dose of the vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna, and 15,015,434 Americans (4.5% of the US population) have been fully-immunized with their second dose.

CDC DATA AS OF FEB 16, 2021, 6:00 a/m ET