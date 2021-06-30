A new Gallup poll reports that 29% of surveyed Americans believe the COVID-19 pandemic is over, while 71% do not.

Men are more likely than women to believe the pandemic is over (36% vs 22%), as are Republicans and Independents compared to Democrats (57% vs 35% vs 4%). In addition, 89% of Americans believe the situation in the US is improving, however, 40% believe their lives will not return to pre-COVID “normal.”

With pandemic-related restrictions in most states now lifted, the amount of disruption Americans see in their everyday lives continues to decline. Less than half of US adults, 46%, currently say their lives are affected “a great deal” or “a fair amount,” but more, 54%, consider their lives to be “not much” or “not at all” disrupted.



In addition to the 15% of US adults who say their lives are already completely back to normal, 46% think their lives will eventually be. However, 40% of Americans do not expect that their lives will ever return entirely to the normal that existed prior to the pandemic.

