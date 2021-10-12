Today, the FDA announced that it intends to withdraw guidance documents originally issued in March 2020 outlining temporary policies for manufacturers that were not drug manufacturers at the time to produce certain alcohol-based hand sanitizer and alcohol for use in hand sanitizers during the public health emergency.

Effective Dec 31, 2021, companies manufacturing alcohol-based hand sanitizers under the temporary policies must cease production of these products, according to the FDA.

Hand sanitizers manufactured before or on December 31, 2021, and produced under the temporary guidances, must no longer be sold to wholesalers or retailers by March 31, 2022.

“The FDA commends all manufacturers, big and small, who stepped in to provide American consumers and healthcare professionals with hand sanitizer products while they were in high demand during the pandemic. We stand ready to help those who no longer plan to produce hand sanitizers, as well as help those who wish to continue doing so, to ensure they are complying with the appropriate requirements,” the agency said in its announcement.