An investigational COVID-19 vaccine being developed and trialed by the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research demonstrated positive results against SARS-CoV-2 variants in a study of monkeys and in a phase 1 clinical trial in humans, according to media reports.

Scientists are currently testing the vaccine — called the Spike Ferritin Nanoparticle COVID-19 vaccine, or SpFN — against the Omicron variant as well.

Walter Reed’s Spike Ferritin Nanoparticle COVID-19 vaccine, or SpFN, completed animal trials earlier this year with positive results. Phase 1 of human trials, wrapped up this month, again with positive results that are undergoing final review, Dr. Kayvon Modjarrad, director of Walter Reed’s infectious diseases branch, said in an exclusive interview with Defense One on Tuesday. The new vaccine will still need to undergo phase 2 and phase 3 trials.



Read more at more at www.defenseone.com

Lab studies have already shown that the new vaccine protects monkeys from the original strain of COVID-19, and induces highly potent antibody responses against the major variants of concern that have emerged during the pandemic, claims a report published last week in the journal Science Translational Medicine.



The upcoming results from phase I human trials, which started in April 2021 and aimed to include a total of 72 people, will show whether the effectiveness observed in monkeys carried over into humans, the researchers said.



Read more at www.usnews.com