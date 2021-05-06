The New York Times reports that the FDA is expected to authorize the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccination for children ages 12-15 as early as this week, after data published in March revealed the vaccine was safe and effective.

Vaccinating children is key to raising the level of immunity in the population and bringing down the numbers of hospitalizations and deaths. The clearance, in the form of an amendment to the existing emergency use authorization for the Pfizer vaccine, could come as early as late this week. If it is granted, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccine advisory panel is likely to meet the following day to review the clinical trial data and make recommendations for the vaccine’s use in adolescents.



In addition, the company is expected to submit a request to the FDA for authorization in children ages 2-11 as early as September 2021, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. Request for authorization for children 6 months to 23 months old would potentially follow in Q4 2021, AAP reported.

The AAP has continued to push for pediatric vaccine trials in children and adolescents. Last week, children made up 22.4% of new cases, a share that has been growing, according to data from the AAP and Children’s Hospital Association. More than 3.78 million children have been infected with SARS-CoV-2cases and at least 303 have died. The pandemic also has taken a toll on children’s mental and emotional health, social well-being and their educational experience.



