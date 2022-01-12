Pfizer Inc reported positive top-line results from a Phase 3 study describing the safety and immunogenicity of Prevnar 20 (Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine) in 570 US adults age 65 years or older when administered at the same time as the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine or when each vaccine was given with placebo.

Responses elicited by Prevnar 20 for all 20 serotypes were similar whether given with a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine (n=190) or with placebo (n=191). Responses to a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine were also similar when given with Prevnar 20 or given with placebo (n=189). The safety profile of co-administering Prevnar 20 with a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine generally reflected that observed with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine booster dose.

“Pfizer is steadfast in its commitment to address the burden of certain respiratory diseases while raising awareness of the importance of adult immunizations,” said Kathrin U. Jansen, PhD, Senior Vice President and Head of Vaccine Research & Development, Pfizer. “These new safety and immunogenicity data provide further evidence supporting the potential to administer Prevnar 20 and the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine at the same time, thereby reducing the number of visits adults make to their doctor’s office or pharmacy for recommended immunization. As the COVID-19 vaccines and booster doses continue to be administered, we believe that healthcare providers have an opportunity to talk to their adult patients about other recommended vaccines in line with CDC guidance.”

The initiation of the study exploring the coadministration of Prevnar 20 along with a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine in older adults was announced in May 2021. The study recruited adults from the pivotal Phase 3 Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine clinical trial and included adults who received their second dose of the vaccine at least six months prior to entering the coadministration study. Pfizer will seek to present and publish detailed outcomes from this clinical trial at a future date. At this time no coadministration data are included in the Prevnar 20 or Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine prescribing information.