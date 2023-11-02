The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is advising healthcare providers who administer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine (2023-2024 formula) to individuals 6 months through 11 years of age to ensure that the correct volume of the vaccine (0.25 mL) is withdrawn from the vial so that the correct dose is administered to the vaccine recipient.

The FDA has become aware that some healthcare providers may not recognize that the single dose vial of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine (2023-2024 formula) for use in individuals 6 months through 11 years of age contains notably more than 0.25 mL of the vaccine. Some healthcare providers may be withdrawing the entire contents of the vial to administer to an individual. However, the volume of a single dose of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine (2023-2024 formula) is only 0.25 mL.

To provide clarification, the Dosage and Administration section of the Fact Sheet for Healthcare Providers Administering Vaccine has been revised to further clarify that 0.25 mL should be withdrawn from the vial and that the vial and any excess volume should then be discarded.

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine (2023-2024 formula) is authorized for use in individuals 6 months through 11 years of age.

Healthcare providers, parents, and caregivers who have questions may contact FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research at [email protected].

Photo 55797293 © Vadimgozhda | Dreamstime.com