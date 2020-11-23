The US FDA approved an abbreviated new drug application for succinylcholine chloride injection USP 200 mg/10 mL to Fresenius Kabi USA LLC.

The drug is indicated to facilitate tracheal intubation and to provide skeletal muscle relaxation during surgery or mechanical ventilation. The drug is also indicated for general anesthesia, according to the FDA.

The FDA noted increased demand for certain products during the COVID-19 public health emergency, including anesthesia related to mechanical ventilation. “We remain deeply committed to facilitating access to safe and effective medical products to help address critical needs of the American public,” the FDA said in a statement.

Side effects of succinylcholine chloride injection include anaphylaxis, hyperkalemia, and malignant hyperthermia.

More information on the drug is available at www.accessdata.fda.gov.