Positive results from the first co-administration study of a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidate and an approved influenza vaccine have been published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine, according to Novavax.

The results demonstrate that vaccine efficacy and safety appeared to be preserved in those receiving both NVX-CoV2373, Novavax’ recombinant nanoparticle protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate, and Seqirus’ adjuvanted, trivalent seasonal influenza vaccine (aTIV) or a cell-based, quadrivalent seasonal influenza vaccine (QIVc), compared to those vaccinated with NVX-CoV2373 alone. The data confirmed no early safety concerns, with local and systemic reactogenicity largely absent or mild in all groups.

The paper, ‘Safety, immunogenicity, and efficacy of a COVID-19 vaccine (NVX-CoV2373) co-administered with seasonal influenza vaccines: an exploratory substudy of a randomised, observer-blinded, placebo-controlled, phase 3 trial,’ is available here.

While additional research is underway, these findings suggest that concomitant vaccination may be a viable immunization strategy and may help inform immunization policy on co-administration of COVID-19 and influenza vaccines.