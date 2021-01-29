According to Bloomberg, pharmaceutical company Novartis has signed an agreement with Pfizer and BioNTech to assist in the production of their COVID-19 vaccine.

Under the new agreement, Novartis plans to take bulk messenger RNA material — the active ingredient from BioNTech — and fill it into vials. Quantities were not disclosed. Production is due to begin in the second quarter, with estimated delivery in the third quarter, according to a statement from the company on Friday. The pharma giant will rely on manufacturing facilities at a site in Stein, Switzerland.

