On Wednesday, Canada became the third nation to authorize the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer and BioNTech after the UK and Bahrain did so last week. The authorization was based on a thorough, independent review of the vaccine by Canadian health officials, NPR reported.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said he expects 249,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to be on hand by the end of the year. Other vaccines, such as one produced by Moderna, are also under review by Canadian health authorities, who said at a news conference Wednesday that they expect to issue further decisions on those soon.

