ReddyPort has launched its ReddyPort Microphone and Controller, a first-of-its-kind device that includes a single-patient use microphone which integrates with ReddyPort Elbow, providing an interface for application of continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) or bi-level therapy.

According to the company, the ReddyPort Microphone and Controller is a proprietary system enabling clinicians and patients to communicate clearly with one another and their families during treatment, without removing their mask and reducing known risks for successful NIV therapy. For clinicians and family members, it helps ease the frustration of not being able to understand the patient behind the mask, especially during a life-threatening illness, ReddyPort says.



“Noninvasive ventilation is often a life-saving patient intervention for respiratory distress, but these ventilation masks create barriers for adequate communication between doctors and patients,” said Dr. Quinn M. Snyder, emergency physician in Mesa, Arizona. “As an emergency physician, my ability to obtain accurate and expedient clinical history can often alter the course of treatment. With the ReddyPort microphone technology, I am no longer deprived of information I need to care for these critical patients.”

According to the company, patients also experience physical discomforts that can impede physical wellbeing during NIV treatment, including dry mouth and phlegm build-up. NIV treatment clinical studies conclude mask intolerance is a major cause of overall NIV failure, resulting in increased length of hospital stay and poor outcomes, ReddyPort says, noting that removing a NIV mask during critical treatment—including proper oral care—can lead to airway and alveolar collapse and potential risk of aerosolization and transmission of bio-aerosols for healthcare providers.

More information is available on the company’s website.