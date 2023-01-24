A partnership with medical equipment supplier US Med-Equip (USME) will expand hospital access to Turn Medical’s Pronova-O2 Automated Prone Therapy System, according to a news release from the companies.

The Pronova-O2 provides an automated transition from patient prone to supine positions, with bilateral continuous lateral rotation up to 65 degrees. The device was launched in November 2021.

US Med-Equip partners with thousands of hospitals across the nation for the rental, sales, service and asset management of medical equipment—diagnostic and clinical devices ranging from ventilators to therapeutic patient beds.





Research has shown that placing patients in pulmonary distress on their abdomens (prone) can help prevent complications from inflammation and fluid buildup in the lungs, poor oxygenation from the weight of the heart and abdominal organs, and pressure injuries on the skin from lying in one position too long, and ultimately result in quicker recovery and reduced mortality.

“It can take six to eight clinicians to physically place a patient in the prone position and just as many to return the patient to the supine position for CPR,” Turn Medical CEO Tara Psencik said. “This labor-intensive process takes a toll on patients and clinicians alike, especially as more and more bedside clinicians having experience with the complex process of proning patients are leaving the healthcare practice altogether. Our nation is full of hospital systems reeling from staffing shortages and lack of bedside clinicians to care for the most critically ill patients, and this partnership with US Med-Equip, nationally recognized for supporting healthcare heroes, is a positive step forward. It brings together two customer- and patient-centric organizations offering innovative technology, logistical infrastructure, evidence-based solutions, and the resources necessary to increase the availability of automated prone therapy systems.”

“As clinicians provide life-saving care, they count on the highest quality medical equipment to help their patients heal,” US Med-Equip CEO Greg Salario said. “Our partnership with Turn Medical will offer hospitals greater access to specialized proning beds designed to help their patients heal without risking clinicians’ bedside injuries.”