International Biophysics Corporation has rebranded its company as Movair to coincide with the US launch of its new critical care ventilator, Luisa. Luisa is an advanced, portable ventilator equipped with invasive and noninvasive ventilation capabilities, as well as high-flow oxygen therapy, and for use in homes, institutions, hospitals or portable applications. According to the company, the ventilator is available in the United States under an emergency use authorization from the FDA.

Luisa was designed to help patients embrace everyday experiences and active, mobile lifestyles. Weighing only eight pounds, Luisa was designed for patient mobility and includes a battery run time of up to 18 hours. The device offers patients eight adjustable comfort settings to deliver personalized, tailored therapy, Movair said in a news announcement.

Luisa also features a rotatable 10-inch display and flexible connectivity options so patients can integrate the ventilator into current lifestyle habits such as sleeping on a certain side of the bed. Additionally, Luisa can be programmed in multiple languages, ensuring a multitude of diverse patients, families and caregivers receive understandable alarm notifications.

“Life supporting ventilation with high-flow therapy using the Luisa device proved to be a true asset during the most recent COVID-19 surge,” said Rami Arfoosh, MD, FCCP, Pulmonary and Critical Care Specialist and Associate Professor of Medicine at Medical College of Georgia, AU/UGA Medical Partnership. “It provided a new option to meet the high-flow needs for some patients in their home environment. Those patients would have otherwise continued to occupy hospital beds because of the lack of equipment that meets their needs at home. Luisa also provides the unique feature of switching back and forth between high-flow nasal cannula (HFNC) and non-invasive ventilator (NIV) with different mode by the push of a button.”

Luisa provides respiratory support and utilizes all standard volume, pressure and mouthpiece ventilation modes with the added benefit of high-flow oxygen therapy that can support nocturnally ventilated patients during the day with a less intrusive nasal cannula. High-flow oxygen therapy delivers a blend of air and oxygen that meets or exceeds a patient’s inspiratory flow demand to improve oxygenation and decrease the workload of breathing.

“Increased respiratory patient illness, COVID-19 and product recalls have created a critical need for ventilators in the United States,” said David Shockley, CEO of Movair. “We’re addressing this demand with the launch of Luisa, a portable and compact home ventilator, designed and made in Germany, that also provides patients with high-flow oxygen therapy. At Movair, we’re committed to advancing life-empowering respiratory therapies that help patients breathe better and live better. The launch of Luisa underscores this commitment.”

Luisa is the third-generation ventilator developed and manufactured by Lowenstein Medical in Germany, and marketed in Europe since 2020. It can be prescribed to patients diagnosed with chronic respiratory failure due to COPD and interstitial lung disease dependent on meeting certain qualifications. Luisa can provide high-flow therapy to patients that need at-home ventilation and also offers FiO₂ and SpO₂ monitoring and ventilation from 100 mL VT.

Movair is the exclusive U.S. dealer for Lowenstein Medical. While Luisa can be purchased through various durable medical equipment (DME) providers, normally it is provided to patients by these DMEs through private or government health insurance. In August, Movair began pre-marketing Luisa, which is already being used by thousands of patients in the U.S. Many of these patients are recovering post-COVID and were transitioned home with Luisa.

International Biophysics Corporation is now Movair

In addition to launching Luisa, the company also announced a new name and rebrand “to coincide with the company’s renewed focus on strengthening and streamlining its position as an industry-leading provider of innovative respiratory therapy technologies,” Movair said in a statement. “For nearly 30 years, [Movair/IBC] has advanced and manufactured life support equipment including heart pumps, surgical instruments, medical molding and home medical equipment. The company is best known for the development of AffloVest, the first fully mobile and battery-operated respiratory airway clearance vest in the United States,” the company said in a statement.

Movair is committed to advancing new respiratory solutions that provide patients with more opportunities to embrace the everyday experiences made much more difficult by their conditions. The company is poised to accelerate the growth of its respiratory therapy portfolio throughout the next 12 months.

