Dräger has launched its new Atlan anesthesia workstation family in the United States.

The Atlan anesthesia workstation family can provide safe and precise intraoperative ventilation of surgical patients, from neonates to adults. The device is also equipped with a system of extensive safety functions, which helps to avoid unintentionally high tidal volumes or inspiratory pressures.

Device features include:

Comprehensive approach to low- and minimal-flow anesthesia

Precision ventilation and comprehensive safety functions for critical situations

Flexibility and consistency with tailored workstations

Efficient hygiene support

“The Atlan family offers extremely scalable anesthetic workstations for all patient groups, procedures and spatial requirements,” explains Steve Menet, Senior Vice President of Sales for Hospital Solutions at Draeger, Inc. “The workstation is available in two trolley sizes with a variety of configuration options. The setup can be customized to suit customer needs and expanded if further investments in additional device options are planned. This offers the possibility of having the same anesthetic workstation with a uniform user interface, gas mixing technology, vaporizers and accessories in every OR. Not only does this support error prevention in the OR, but it also helps reduce the need to continuously re-train staff and simplifies supply chain management.”

To help reduce hospitals’ anesthetic agent costs and environmental footprint, the Atlan family of workstations are optimized for the delivery of low- and minimal-flow anesthesia. Proven to reduce anesthetic agent consumption,[1] the Atlan’s Low Flow Wizard tool helps standardize these delivery practices. Breathing gas, which is sampled by the Atlan for analysis, is also recycled back to the breathing system to further help reduce unnecessary anesthetic agent waste. To help prevent rainout in low- and minimal-flow conditions, the Atlan provides a proactive solution with its actively warmed breathing system.

When the Atlan is combined with Dräger Connect, Dräger’s cloud-based data analytics platform, hospitals can have visibility to everything from fresh gas flows to patients’ uptake ratios so clinicians can discover new ways to improve care and reduce departmental costs.

Surfaces and the interiors of medical devices can increase the transmission of germs in the event of irregular hygienic measures.[2] The Atlan family of anesthesia devices helps the OR team efficiently perform hygiene routines.

Consisting of only a few key components, the Atlan ventilation system can be disassembled quickly and without the aid of tools. The surfaces of the device are smooth and rounded and thus can be easily cleaned and disinfected. Specific cleaning instructions based on effectiveness and material compatibility tests with Dräger medical devices also help to optimize hygiene processes. Cable ducts and hose management also ensure that accessory components for the Atlan do not hang down loosely or get in the way.

Image material:

Photo 1: The new Atlan A350 — Simply ingenious starts here Imagine the flexibility to have one anesthesia device platform with a high level of safety and performance. The comprehensive, yet scalable set of clinical features and proven ventilation quality make Atlan an ideal anesthesia workstation for challenging patients and surgical procedures. The platform design gives full flexibility for spatial conditions. © Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA