Dirks Instruments LLC has released its new O 2 Conserver Checker, an affordable analyzer that allows testing of supplemental oxygen therapy systems.

The new O 2 Conserver Checker from Dirks Instruments features include:

Use with all pulse and continuous flow oxygen equipment.

Trigger pulse type conserver devices and check the pulse volume delivered.

Adjustable breath rate from 10 to 30 BPM.

Measure trigger pressure to verify proper breath detection for pulse mode.

Measure flow rate for continuous flow.

Measure oxygen concentration on portable and stationary concentrators.

