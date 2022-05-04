Caire Inc will be expanding its portfolio of solutions to Brazil, with anticipated approval of the Companion 5 and NewLife Intensity 10 stationary oxygen concentrators by the Brazilian Health Regularity Agency (Anvisa) by July, the company announced in a press release.

Caire products currently available in Brazil include the FreeStyle Comfort portable oxygen concentrator, the Eclipse 5 transportable oxygen concentrator, and liquid oxygen (LOX) systems, including the Stroller portable and Liberator reservoir.

The Companion 5 is a 5 LPM concentrator offering a small footprint and energy efficiency for the user. Global medical equipment providers frequently supply this concentrator to the respiratory patient along with the FreeStyle Comfort as a complete non-delivery solution for both active and at home oxygen needs, Caire said.

The addition of the two stationary oxygen concentrators (SOCs) is a major step in providing distributors with equipment for their patients’ at-home oxygen needs using the full breadth of Caire’s industry-leading portfolio. SOCs offer the oxygen user the ability to receive continuous flow oxygen as they move about their home, engaging in daily living activities.

“During the past two years, the COVID-19 pandemic oxygen shortages throughout South America have underscored the need to expand Caire’s portfolio of equipment available to providers to serve patients prescribed oxygen as they are discharged from the hospital,” said Barry Hassett, Vice President of Global of Marketing.

The rugged, time-proven NewLife Intensity 10 has been a long-time trusted, go-to device, supporting specialty applications in more than 100 countries. It offers up to 10 LPM and an output of 20 PSI. It is often paired with Caire’s SureFlow oxygen system, allowing healthcare workers to deliver oxygen up to five patients simultaneously in clinical settings.